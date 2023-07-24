Suspect charged in violent robbery at Ocean View gift shop By KITV Web Staff Matthew Nuttle Digital Content Manager Author facebook Author email Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hawaii Crime and Courts: July 24, 2023 OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a violent robbery in Ocean View.Derick Camacho, 21, is charged with multiple counts including kidnapping, burglary, and robbery.Police responded to a report of an active burglary at a store on Mamalahoa Highway on July 20 when they alerted to a second incident at Kahuku Gift and Garden on the same road.Officers say they saw Camacho dragging 61-year-old Michael Barsell, the store's owner, into a backroom.Police say he refused to let Barsell go and that’s when officers used a stun gun on Camacho and arrested him. He's being held on $36,000. Crime & Courts Big Island shop owner survives terrifying attack; suspect arrested By Matthew Nuttle Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Nuttle Digital Content Manager Author facebook Author email Follow Matthew Nuttle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Hawaii man indicted in Oregon for sexually abusing children, sharing videos online Updated Apr 5, 2023 Crime & Courts Suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing pleads 'not guilty' to homicide Updated Dec 20, 2022 Crime & Courts DNA evidence leads to arrest in 50-year-old Waikiki cold case murder Updated Dec 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Kauai police searching for suspect in attempted theft at Lihue Home Depot Updated May 2, 2022 Crime & Courts Honolulu Police warn of scam calls impersonating officers Updated May 15, 2023 Crime & Courts Digging deeper into the Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that's resulted in the dismissal of hundreds of cases Updated Mar 29, 2022 Recommended for you