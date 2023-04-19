 Skip to main content
Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Maili cockfight | UPDATE

  • Updated
Jacob Borge

Prosecutors have now charged the 23-year-old suspect in last Friday's deadly shooting at an illegal chicken fight in Ma'ili.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu prosecutors have charged the adult suspect accused of opening fire at a cockfight in Maili, and Honolulu police have filed a petition with family court alleging the juvenile suspect committed the crime.

Both suspects turned themselves in to police late Tuesday night. Those suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Jacob Borge and 16-year-old Shaeden McEnroe Kealii.

Hawaii-Cockfight Shooting

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, the lead homicide investigator for the Honolulu Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, holds a photo of Jacob Borge, one of two suspects in a shooting Saturday, April 15, that killed two people and injured three others after a cockfight, during a news conference in Honolulu, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Police in Hawaii have vowed to step up illegal gambling enforcement after one of the most serious shootings in state history called attention to the dangers that come with cockfighting, which has deep roots in the islands and remains popular despite being illegal. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

An error occurred