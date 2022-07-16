Suspect charged in Chinatown assault on elderly woman

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY FOR EAST
FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
.Historic south swell out of the 170 to 190 degree direction will
produce dangerous waves along south facing shores today through
Sunday. A combination of large surf and regular predicted water
levels could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain
dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide. The combined
elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical
Storm Darby will produce advisory level surf for east facing
shores of the Big Island through tonight as the storm weakens and
passes south of the islands.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 14 to 18 feet during the day today then
rising to 18 to 24 feet tonight through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves and harbor surges at
times in harbor entrances today through Sunday. Mariners using
south facing harbors should exercise caution when entering or
leaving the port and when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - The woman who assaulted a 72-year-old woman in Chinatown on Thursday has been charged.
Honolulu police arrested 37-year-old Josephine Mae Orizal shortly after the incident near Merchant Street.
Orizal remains in police custody, held on $11,000 bail.
If she is convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a mandatory eight months because of the victim's age. A 2021 bill signed into law by Governor David Ige increases penalties for crimes against people over 60.