Suspect charged for hindering prosecution in 2-year-old Kytana Ancog case asks to be released

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4)--The man allegedly involved in the 2021 disappearance of a Honolulu toddler is now asking a judge to grant an order for supervised release.
49-year-old Scott Michael Carter is in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility after being charged with hindering prosecution in the case of 2-year-old Kytana Ancog.
Kytana was last seen alive on January 31, 2021, when her mother, Ashley Ancog, dropped Kytana off with her father, Travis Rodrigues, at his Aiea home.
Rodrigues told Honolulu police detectives that he beat and shook Kytana until she ‘appeared lifeless’. He then placed her body in a duffel bag and made arrangements with Carter, to dispose of her body.
Carter was arrested for second-degree murder on February 18 and held on a $1M bail. The judge in his case later reduced charges to hindering prosecution in the first degree and lowered his bail to $250k.
A motion filed earlier this month by Carter's attorney, Daniel Kawamoto, says Carter is not a flight risk and should be on supervised release while waiting for trial.
"Any prolonged incarceration for Mr. Carter, while awaiting the disposition of Mr. [Travis] Rodrigues’ case, will cause further undue burden upon Mr. Carter."
He also cites Carter is unable to post the $250k bail because it "is at a level that renders the privilege useless."
Kawamoto says Carter is not a risk to the community and will not intimidate any witness or be an obstruction in the case.
Prosecutors are asking for Judge Shirley Kawamura to deny the motion, citing the results of a February 17, 2021, bail report that supervised release is not recommended due to past arrests, incarcerations and drug use.
The Thursday hearing was postponed due to a lockdown at Halawa Correctional Facility. Court notes show prosecutors want Travis Rodrigues and Ashley Ancog included on a custody transport list during the trial.
Ancog is charged in a forgery case and is in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center.