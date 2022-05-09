Suspect caught on camera intentionally setting grass fire on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Garden Isle are looking to the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera intentionally setting a grass fire near Lihue in late April.
The incident happened in the evening on April 26. According to the Kauai Police Department, security cameras showed a white Toyota Corolla pull up along Puhi Road outside of the Puhi Metals Recycling Facility.
Surveillance footage shows the driver get out of the car and set fire to a patch of dry grass on the shoulder. That person then gets back into the car and takes off.
Kauai firefighters responded to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to any homes or buildings in the area. Investigators determined that no accelerants were used.
In a statement on the investigation, Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce said:
“It is crucial that we find these perpetrators that pose an unnecessary danger to our Kauai Fire Department personnel and neighbors. These types of crimes are usually carried out by repeat offenders who have no concern for how quickly these fires can spread through wind and dry grass. They rarely consider the tremendous consequences their actions pose to our island and personal property. We are fortunate that this fire was contained and extinguished before it could spread to a nearby residential neighborhood.”
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.
