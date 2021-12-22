Suspect arrested in Waianae area murder case

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold into Thursday.
Strong trade winds will contribute to east shore surf and will
produce very rough conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIANAE, Hawai’i (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and CrimeStoppers Honolulu Inc. are crediting the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a Waianae area murder case.
According to a CrimeStoppers press release, HPD arrested Puanani Vierra on Tuesday, charging her with murder in the second degree.
The arrest came after the body of 45-year-old Santos “Sonny” Ragojo was found on July 31, 2021 on an abandoned property near Hakalina Road. Santos' remains were discovered by the Honolulu Fire Department, who were responding to a fire in a minibus at the site.
CrimeStoppers continues to urge anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (808)-955-8300, or submit anonymous tips through their website at CrimeStoppers Honolulu (honolulucrimestoppers.org)