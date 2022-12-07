Suspect arrested in stabbing death of security guard in Kaneohe

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with developing windy trades and low
relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions
Thursday and Friday. Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS..
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Friday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, as well as Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a security guard at Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe.
Honolulu Police confirms a 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
HPD was called out to the Windward City Shopping Center, in the area of the 24 Hour Fitness, just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. First responders found the 77-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds to the neck, chest, arms, and stomach. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
The victim has now been identified as Mike Chu. A spokesperson for the Windward City Shopping Center confirmed Chu was one of their security guards.
According to police, the attack happened shortly after Chu arrived to work. Investigators say Chu was approached by the suspect when he parked his car. The two began arguing and the suspect began stabbing Chu.
Police have not yet said if the suspect and victim knew each other nor have they said what may have prompted the attack.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.