Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing at Keehi Lagoon

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
According to investigators, two men were intoxicated and arguing when things turned violent. The suspect stabbed the victim once in the chest before running off before police arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Honolulu EMS. There have been no updates on that man’s condition.
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified, however, investigators say the two men are related. Officials did not say what the two men were arguing over or if any other witnesses were around at the time.
The suspect is in custody while authorities continue to investigate this incident. KITV4 will release his identity as soon as charges are filed.
