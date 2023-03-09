 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing at Keehi Lagoon

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park in late February.

The suspect, only identified as a 45-year-old man, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the Kalihi area.

Police investigating attempted murder after man stabbed at Keehi Lagoon Beach park

