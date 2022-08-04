 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in connection with sex assault case in Manoa

  Updated
Manoa Sex Assault Suspect
Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a burglary and sexual assault case in the Manoa area from mid-July.

The original incident occurred on July 18 on Woolsey Place. The victim told police the suspect followed her home as she was out walking in the neighborhood. She said the man then broke into her home, pulled a knife, restrained and sexually assaulted her.

