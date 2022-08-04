Suspect arrested in connection with sex assault case in Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a burglary and sexual assault case in the Manoa area from mid-July.
The original incident occurred on July 18 on Woolsey Place. The victim told police the suspect followed her home as she was out walking in the neighborhood. She said the man then broke into her home, pulled a knife, restrained and sexually assaulted her.
HPD released surveillance video and images of a person of interest a few days after the attack with the hopes that someone would recognize the man.
On Aug. 3, citing help from the public, police said they arrested a suspect in the case. The arrest was made in the Kaneohe area, police said. That person’s identity has not yet been released since they have not officially been charged with a crime. Police have only said the suspect is a 20-year-old man.
The suspect was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree attempted sexual assault, first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
