Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Maili shooting

Digital Content Manager
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Maili.
Police say the suspect was identified around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and arrested him for murder and firearm offenses. At last check he was still in police custody.
The incident happened back on Aug. 18. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on Maliona Street just after 10:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has only been identified as a 42-year-old man. The suspect has not yet been identified.
This case remains under investigation.
