Suspect arrested in Aiea sex assault, kidnapping case

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police arrested a man wanted as a suspect in a sexual assault and kidnapping case in the Aiea area.
The alleged attack happened in the 98-1000 block of Kaahumanu Street just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The victim told police she was walking on Kaahumanu Street when a man tackled her to the ground, then restrained and sexually assaulted her.
People in the area witnessed the attack and managed to chase off the attacker.
Honolulu Police investigators (HPD) released a surveillance image of a man who they identified as a person of interest in this case. That suspect was arrested in the Pearlridge area Thursday afternoon, HPD said.
The suspect has only been identified as a 24-year-old man. He is facing complaints for kidnapping, third-degree sexual assault, second-degree robbery, and resisting arrest. His name will be released after charges are filed.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808- 955-8300. Anonymous tips can be made at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.
