Suspect arrested for murder in connection with beating between tenant, landlord in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspect has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with an altercation between a tenant and a landlord in Honolulu on Sunday.

HPD was called out to the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a “defib” situation. When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man lying on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from his head.

