Suspect arrested for habitual property crime, robbery following incident at Maui Mall Village

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kahului man was arrested over the weekend on a complaint of habitual property crime after allegedly stealing a man’s cell phone and assaulting the victim when he gave chase.
The incident happened on Sunday morning at the Maui Mall Village located at 70 East Kaahumanu Avenue. According to Maui Police, the victim – a 19-year-old Makawao man – was sitting in an outdoor area at the mall when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Leighton Keanini.
The victim told police Keanini first asked for money, but when he gave him some, Keanini then allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone and took off running. The victim said he chased after Keanini when he suddenly turned around and punched him in the face.
The victim called police and officers later found Keanini at Hoaloha Park where he was arrested on complaints of second-degree robbery and habitual property crime. Keanini remains behind bars with bail set at $6,000. His mug shot was not released.
The victim did not suffer any major injuries and declined medical attention, investigators said.
