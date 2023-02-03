Suspect arrested following police shooting in Hilo

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspect has been arrested following a police shooting in Hilo on the Big Island, Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on Kumukoa Street in Hilo around noon. The events that led up to the shooting have not yet been released.
Officials have confirmed with KITV4 that the incident was an officer-involved shooting and that both the officer and the suspect are alive. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Police shut down Kumukoa Street, between Mohouli Street and Ho'opuni Street, while investigators process the scene. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. officials said they planned to close the road for the next four hours because of the investigation.
Traffic is being detoured using Mohouli Street or Ponahawai Street in the meantime.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.