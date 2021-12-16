Suspect arrested following manhunt in Kailua Thursday morning By KITV Web Staff Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspect wanted in connection with several crimes was arrested following a manhunt in Kailua on Thursday.Witnesses reported seeing police officers searching for the suspect near Mokulua Drive and Kaelepulu Drive, near Lanikai Beach.Few details have been released. Police tell KITV4 the man, who was arrested following a brief hunt, was wanted for alleged vehicle break-in, burglary, trespassing, and drug possession.Police have not identified the suspect. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lanikai Manhunt Kailua Police Hawaii Honolulu More From KITV Crime & Courts Man suffers serious injures after stabbing attack in Waikiki Updated Nov 24, 2021 Crime & Courts Scott Peterson sentenced to life in prison after being spared a death sentence Updated Dec 8, 2021 Crime & Courts Security guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery of San Francisco news crew Nov 27, 2021 GMH Marketplace Man killed in overnight shooting in Wai'anae, suspect arrested Updated Nov 15, 2021 Video 33-year-old Puna man charged with robbery, kidnapping, terror threat, and operating a stolen vehicle. Updated Nov 15, 2021 GMH Marketplace Man arrested for breaking terms and conditions of probation Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you