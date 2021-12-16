Offers go here

Suspect arrested following manhunt in Kailua Thursday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspect wanted in connection with several crimes was arrested following a manhunt in Kailua on Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing police officers searching for the suspect near Mokulua Drive and Kaelepulu Drive, near Lanikai Beach.

Few details have been released. Police tell KITV4 the man, who was arrested following a brief hunt, was wanted for alleged vehicle break-in, burglary, trespassing, and drug possession.

Police have not identified the suspect.