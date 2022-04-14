Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff with police at Kapahulu-area apartment | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect in an hours-long standoff in the Kapahulu area has been arrested.
That suspect has been identified as Christian Chang Perry. According to police, Perry was wanted on a $30,000 outstanding warrant for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
A bounty hunter attempted to apprehend Perry at an apartment near Winam Avenue and Makaleka Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday before calling for backup from Honolulu Police (HPD).
Police arrived just before 5 a.m., where Perry had allegedly holed up inside the apartment -- forcing authorities to evacuate residents inside the apartment building and some adjacent properties. Police also had to shut down Winam Avenue, from Ekela Avenue to Kapahulu Avenue, while crews negotiated with Perry.
A large police presence gathered in the area including an HPD SWAT team, a K9 unit and the criminal investigations division.
Just after 12:30 p.m., HPD arrested Perry without incident. No one else was reportedly inside the apartment with Perry when he barricaded himself and there has been no word of injuries.
No other details have been released and the case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.