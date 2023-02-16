Suspect arrested after critically injuring HPD officer, stealing police vehicle | UPDATE

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A departing kona low to the west and a strong area of high
pressure to the northeast, will bring a plume of deep
tropical moisture into the islands during the next few days.
Widespread heavy rainfall and even a few thunderstorms will
be possible, with the heavy rain beginning over the Big
Island later today, then spreading to the smaller islands
tonight. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time
could result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which
are already saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer is in critical condition after being assaulted and having his vehicle stolen in the Laie area, early Thursday morning.
The incident started when a witness called HPD reporting two cars speeding and driving erratically near Laie around 5 a.m. According to HPD Chief Joe Logan, an officer responded and pulled over one of the cars that was believed to be involved.
During that traffic stop, Logan said the suspect got out of the car holding a “dangerous instrument” and struck the officer in the head. The suspect then got into the officer’s subsidized personal SUV and took off.
The suspect was re-located speeding in the North Shore area heading toward Wahiawa. Officers gave chase and followed the suspect on the H-2 Freeway and then onto the H-1.
The chase lasted approximately two hours, winding its way along both the eastbound and westbound H-1, Logan said. The suspect eventually exited into downtown Honolulu before stopping in front of Iolani Palace. It was there that officers finally arrested the suspect just before 7 a.m.
The suspect – who has so far only been identified as a 39-year-old man – was first taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries before going to jail. That person is facing complaints of first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, first-degree theft of a propelled vehicle, and resisting arrest.
The critically injured officer was rushed to the hospital where he remains. The officer’s identity has not been released at this time. Logan said the injured officer is a 16-year veteran of the HPD and is assigned to the District 4 division in Windward Oahu.
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.