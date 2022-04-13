 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect arrested, 15 gambling machine seized during raid at Kalihi-area game room

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One person was arrested following a raid at an illegal game room in the Kalihi-Palama area, Tuesday night.

Honolulu Police officer said they seized 15 gambling machines, cash, and drugs during the raid.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on complaints of gambling promotion and possessing illegal gambling devices.

The search warrants were executed by the HPD Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.

To report illegal gambling, call HPD's Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK