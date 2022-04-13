Suspect arrested, 15 gambling machine seized during raid at Kalihi-area game room By KITV Web Staff Apr 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Honolulu Police Department Honolulu Police Department Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One person was arrested following a raid at an illegal game room in the Kalihi-Palama area, Tuesday night.Honolulu Police officer said they seized 15 gambling machines, cash, and drugs during the raid.A 28-year-old man was arrested on complaints of gambling promotion and possessing illegal gambling devices.The search warrants were executed by the HPD Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.To report illegal gambling, call HPD's Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.Just posted a photo https://t.co/V530rC0UA9— Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) April 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Prosecutor declines charges against Ewa Beach game room shooting suspect Sunshine Kuhia Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gambling Hpd Narcotics Honolulu Police Machine Police Social Services Printing Law More From KITV 4 Island News Video Puna teen arrested in connection with threatening messages made online Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Honolulu police raid an illegal game room in Liliha Updated Mar 31, 2022 Crime & Courts Man killed in Waianae shooting was released from prison six months ago Updated Mar 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Pain in The Flash: 'Justice League' actor arrested after row at Hilo karaoke bar Updated Apr 12, 2022 Local Parents of Kapolei murder suspect call for changes in processing mentally ill detainees Updated Mar 10, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide case to be extradited back to Hawaii Updated Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you