Suspect aimed gun at officers before deadly shooting at Waikiki hotel, HPD chief says

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 30 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 2 to 5 feet in Maalaea
Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man.
HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
About 90 tourists and international students were evacuated from the area, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
At a press conference Friday, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says negotiators tried multiple times to communicate with the man, but he refused to respond to their attempts.
Logan said officers first deployed a non-lethal round of shots but the suspect still did not answer.
Then, shortly after midnight, officers sent a robot into the unit while they waited in the hallway and repeatedly ordered the man to come out. After that, Logan said the suspect finally walked into the hallway with his hands in the air but still holding a handgun.
The officers again ordered him to stop and put the weapon down, but Logan said he continued walking and then pointed the gun at the officers. That is when two officers fired, striking the suspect at least two times.
"We were hoping this incident did not result in loss of life. This is not the outcome we wanted, but we are grateful that no one else was hurt," Logan said.
Before officers arrived, police said the man fired eight rounds inside the unit, with at least one hitting a police vehicle parked on the street.
The man was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
No officers or civilians were injured during the standoff.
Police are not identifying the man pending a medical examiner's report.
“We can confirm that all our team members and guests at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites are safe after last night’s events,” said a statement Friday from Springboard Hospitality, the hotel's operator. “Any further inquiries can be directed to the Honolulu Police Department.”
The Visitors Aloha Society of Hawaii, a nonprofit organization that helps visitors in crisis, arranged for about 90 displaced guests to wait out the incident at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on the other end of Waikiki.
Jessica Lani Rich, the nonprofit's president and CEO, said she got the call from police requesting her help at about 9 p.m. Within minutes she arranged for taxis to take the guests to a large ballroom at the Hilton, where they were given blankets, pizza and other personal items, including diapers for babies, Rich said.
Most of the group — about 70 of them — were international students, she said.
While they were able to return to their original rooms in the early morning hours, some people missed their flights, Rich said.