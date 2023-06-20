Suspect accused of using machete during Wahiawa road rage incident surrenders to police

Digital Content Manager
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of brandishing a machete during a suspected road rage incident in Wahiawa surrendered to police on Friday.
John Keao, 54, turned himself in on June 16 and was booked on a complaint of second-degree assault. He has since been released pending an investigation.
Keao is accused of using a machete to attack a person during an alleged road rage incident near Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road in Wahiawa on June 9.
HPD later released a photo and video of the suspect holding the machete while behind the wheel of his car. Police also released a vehicle description and license plate number.
No other details have been released.
