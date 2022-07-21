Suspect accused of stabbing wife to death on H3 Freeway a Marine | UPDATE

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman is dead after being stabbed multiple times on the H3 Freeway Wednesday night in what police now say is a case of domestic violence.
The suspect was an active member of the US Marine Corps, a spokesperson with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) confirmed.
The incident happened around 6:18 p.m. on the westbound side of the H3 Freeway, near the Kamehameha Highway off ramp. Police were initially responding to calls of an assault on the roadway.
Investigators say witnesses saw the suspect standing over the victim, stabbing her multiple times. Several people who saw the attack tried to intervene to restrain the suspect and tend to the victim, police said. The suspect managed to run away from the scene to a brush area nearby.
Dozens of Honolulu Police vehicles lined the H3 Freeway, which was partially closed for a short time during the investigation, as officers searched for the suspect.
Investigators say when they found the man it appeared he had inflicted stab wounds on himself. He was also taken to the hospital and treated for stab wounds. He was listed in serious condition.
The victim, so far only identified as a 27-year-old woman, sustained multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner will identify the victim pending notification of next of kin.
Through their investigation, police say they learned the suspect and victim were married and were recently going through marital problems. The couple was arguing prior to the attack, police said. Investigators say they are reviewing past domestic violence cases involving the couple that are documented as well as social media posts of which they have been made aware.
This case remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to come forward with any information that may be helpful to this case.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.