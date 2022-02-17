Suspect accused of killing woman outside police station charged with murder by: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 17, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- UPDATE: Michael Armstrong, the man accused of killing a woman in Kapolei, has been charged with murder in the second degree. His bail is set at $1 million. The incident occurred in front of the Kapolei police station just feet away from the entrance on Tuesday night.The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the victim as 48-year-old Linda Johnson. She was homeless.Johnson was arrested for violating park rules and was taken to Kapolei Police Station. That's where bookings are currently being processed while the main police cellblock in town is under renovation. News Woman murdered in Kapolei was released from the police station the day before By Marisa Yamane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda Johnson Kapolei Police Station Victim Police Crime Criminal Law Social Services Cellblock Medical Examiner Police Station Incident More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Adoptive parents of Isabell 'Ariel' Kalua to appear in court Monday Updated Nov 28, 2021 Video Arson investigation underway after another Waikiki surfboard rack is torched Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts HPD raid illegal game room in Liliha Updated Jan 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Birano, 49, charged with multiple offenses relating to a shooting in Kalihi Updated Dec 9, 2021 Crime & Courts Drugs, cash, gun found during warrant sweep at Lahaina home; 2 arrested Updated Feb 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Assault at Kaimu Korner Store caught on surveillance video Updated Feb 8, 2022 Recommended for you