Suspect accused of killing woman outside police station charged with murder

Kapolei Police Station
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- UPDATE: Michael Armstrong, the man accused of killing a woman in Kapolei, has been charged with murder in the second degree. His bail is set at $1 million. 

The incident occurred in front of the Kapolei police station just feet away from the entrance on Tuesday night.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the victim as 48-year-old Linda Johnson. She was homeless.

Johnson was arrested for violating park rules and was taken to Kapolei Police Station. That's where bookings are currently being processed while the main police cellblock in town is under renovation.

