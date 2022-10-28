 Skip to main content
Suspect accused of beating security guard to death in downtown Honolulu re-indicted

  Updated
  • 0
Razi White

Razi White mug shot.

 Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused in the beating death of a security guard in downtown Honolulu back in May 2022 has been re-indicted on a second-degree murder complaint, the Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The suspect, 31-year-old Razi White, is accused of killing 57-year-old Michael Stubbs. White allegedly hit Stubbs in the head with a metal water bottle on May 3, causing Stubbs to fall and hit his head. 57-year-old Michael Stubbs. White, 30, allegedly hit Stubbs in the head with a metal water bottle on May 3, causing Stubbs to fall and hit his head.

