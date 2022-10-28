Suspect accused of beating security guard to death in downtown Honolulu re-indicted

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused in the beating death of a security guard in downtown Honolulu back in May 2022 has been re-indicted on a second-degree murder complaint, the Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
The suspect, 31-year-old Razi White, is accused of killing 57-year-old Michael Stubbs. White allegedly hit Stubbs in the head with a metal water bottle on May 3, causing Stubbs to fall and hit his head. 57-year-old Michael Stubbs. White, 30, allegedly hit Stubbs in the head with a metal water bottle on May 3, causing Stubbs to fall and hit his head.
The new indictment was necessary due to the Hawaii Supreme Court’s September 2022 decision in the State v. Obrero Case. The ruling made it a requirement that all felony cases get a grand jury indictment.
According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, the Razi White case is one of more than 160 criminal prosecutions that now have to get new grand jury indictments.
“The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is working overtime to deal with the serious consequences of the Obrero decision. This is now the second time that HPD officers and detectives, the medical examiner, the trauma surgeon who treated the victim, and witnesses to White’s alleged crime have had to testify just so White can be charged and go to trial, where they will need to testify a third time,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.
Hundreds of people arrested for violent and serious crimes such as murder could be let loose if lawmakers are unable to agree on a new law and convene a special session.
Lawmakers are trying to draft legislation to fix the problem, but so far haven't come to an agreement.