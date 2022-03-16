'Suspect #3' in deadly Waianae shooting arrested

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The third suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting in Waianae has been arrested, Honolulu Police said.
The complicated shooting allegedly stemmed from a car break-in that happened sometime last week. Police said the homeowner was attempting to negotiate the return of his stolen property – said to be a gun and cash – when one of the suspects opened fire.
Police say a shootout ensued and, in the end, one of the suspects was shot dead, another suspect was critically wounded, an employee of the homeowner was also critically wounded, and the homeowner was grazed by a bullet to the head.
A third suspect managed to escape on foot, prompting a manhunt in the area. Now, HPD said the third suspect -- a 45-year-old man -- was arrested just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Paakea Road and Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.
"Suspect #3" is facing complaints of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery in connection to this incident. No other arrests have been made and police have not identified any of the men involved.
An HPD spokesperson told KITV4 that the county prosecutor’s office will determine if the homeowner’s actions could be considered self-defense.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.