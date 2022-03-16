 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Suspect #3' in deadly Waianae shooting arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Waianae shooting 3/15

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The third suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting in Waianae has been arrested, Honolulu Police said.

The complicated shooting allegedly stemmed from a car break-in that happened sometime last week. Police said the homeowner was attempting to negotiate the return of his stolen property – said to be a gun and cash – when one of the suspects opened fire.

Alleged dispute over stolen property led to deadly shooting in Waianae, HPD says

Police say a shootout ensued and, in the end, one of the suspects was shot dead, another suspect was critically wounded, an employee of the homeowner was also critically wounded, and the homeowner was grazed by a bullet to the head.

A third suspect managed to escape on foot, prompting a manhunt in the area. Now, HPD said the third suspect -- a 45-year-old man -- was arrested just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Paakea Road and Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.

"Suspect #3" is facing complaints of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery in connection to this incident. No other arrests have been made and police have not identified any of the men involved.

An HPD spokesperson told KITV4 that the county prosecutor’s office will determine if the homeowner’s actions could be considered self-defense.

Waianae Father survives shootout with strangers arriving in driveway

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK