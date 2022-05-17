Supporters of ‘Bail Reform’ bill argue current system unfairly targets low-income, minority populations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii lawmakers and advocates of HB 1567 say cash bail reform is needed because it unfairly targets our minority and poorer populations in Hawaii.
Advocates say the current system could leave an indigent person charged with a crime to remain behind bars because they cannot pay for bail.
House Bill 1567 is now before Gov. Ige for his signature. Critics say it broadly eliminates a judge’s discretion to set bail while mandating no-bail release for people charged with a range of non-violent offenses.
Oahu Community Correctional Center is the largest jail facility in Hawaii. It's overcrowded with more than 50% of the prison population there for pretrial incarceration. And it costs about $200 per day to keep someone behind bars.
The author of HB 1567 says we can reduce dangerous overcrowding by releasing those behind bars charged with non violent Class C misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor crimes. And that will increase safety for all.
"This bill for non-violent individuals awaiting trial and it gives the judges a lot of judicial discretion on whether if someone is a risk to a person or the community or has a risk of recidivism which means a risk of repeating the crime. That person will not be let out by the judge," Rep. Scot Matayoshi, (D-Kaneohe - Olomana).
Advocates say cash bail reform is needed because it greatly impacts the poor and native population.
"If you don't have the ready capital then you have to remain in detention. That disproportionately impacts the poor and the native Hawaiian population and our Micronesian population, the black and brown population," said Sandy Ma with Common Cause Hawaii.
"If you didn't especially if you didn't commit the crime, not everyone loses at court. And occasionally the police get it wrong. Not often but occasionally, you're life is ruined. All because you couldn't come up with $500 bail," Sen. Karl Rhoads, (D- Nuuanu - Downtown Honolulu).
Supporters say this bill would strike down the unequal cord that favors the wealthy over the poor.
"It's unfortunate that we have a situation right now where poverty, unsheltered homelessness, and behavior health problems are overly criminalized. And if I have one large critique of this bill, it really doesn't go far enough because it excludes drug possession for personal use, a Class C felony that carries a 5-year prison sentence," said Nikos Leverenz with the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center.
California is the first state to completely eliminate its cash bail system and three other states have reformed their cash bail system.