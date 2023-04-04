 Skip to main content
Suicide note and weapons found when police searched the Nashville shooter's home, warrant shows

Metro Nashville Police and the FBI search and investigate a house following a mass shooting at Covenant School, on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP

Investigators found a suicide note when they executed a search warrant at the home of the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school last week, along with more weapons and ammunition, according to an inventory of items seized.

The search warrant and the list of items found were released Tuesday, just over a week after the shooter, former student Audrey Hale, opened fire at The Covenant School, killing three 9-year-olds and three adults.

