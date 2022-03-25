Students shot in suspected TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge' attack at UH Manoa

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An investigation is underway after someone shot students with a BB gun in the parking lot at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Thursday night. And university officials the incident may be connected to troubling TikTok challenge that has drawn the attention of law enforcement nationwide.
The UH Manoa Department of Public Safety says the incident happened in the Zone 20 Parking Lot. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.
Honolulu Police investigators say they are searching for a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the incident and released photos of it. That vehicle is described as a Black Saturn SUV with the license plate TJW087.
The university believes the incident is related to the so-called “Orbeez Challenge” from the social media video platform TikTok. The challenge involves Orbeez gel beads, which are fired from an air pistol at unsuspecting people.
University officials say that while the results are not lethal, it is an incident that they take very seriously.
If you know anything about the incident, or any similar incidents, or if you recognize the vehicle involved, please call Honolulu Police at 808-956-6911.
