 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stranger Danger incidents at several schools have parents vigilant

  • Updated
  • 0
Stranger danger for students

Two separate incidences of stranger danger at Hawaii schools has some parents calling for more action to keep their keiki safe. Suspects involved in each incident, one at Jarrett Middle School and one at Honaunau Elementary, have been arrested. But the concern remains on how to keep school campuses safe.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There have been two separate "stranger danger" incidents at different schools across the state over the last few weeks. Suspects involved in each incident, one at Jarrett Middle School and one at Honaunau Elementary, have been arrested. But concerns remain.

The Department of Education is pointing KITV4 to an email and letter concerning each of the incidents for information. The department is also saying both principals didn't want to talk. But one Jarrett Middle School parent did want to talk and so did a security professional who teaches safety to schools.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred