...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Stolen Stuff Hawaii's founder discusses importance of the social media group in fighting crime
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Anti-crime social media group Stolen Stuff Hawaii has more than 160,000 members on Facebook alone.
The group helps police in their efforts to fight crime.
Stolen Stuff Hawaii founder Michael Kitchens appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Thursday to talk about the group itself, and their efforts to help people in the community by making them aware of crimes that are happening.
