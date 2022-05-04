Stolen Stuff Hawaii launches petition urging Gov. Ige to veto the bail reform bill

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An anti-crime social media group is fighting back against a bill that would let people accused of non-violent crimes be released without having to post bail -- essentially a "get out of jail free" card.
"This bill will actually cause more problems than it will solve," said Stolen Stuff Hawaii founder Michael Kitchens.
The bill states that "any defendant arrested, charged, and held for a traffic offense, violation, nonviolent petty misdemeanor offense, nonviolent misdemeanor offense, or nonviolent class C felony offense shall be ordered by the court to be released on the defendant's own recognizance at arraignment and plea," with some exceptions.
"So a class C felony can be anything from car theft. It can be property theft from $750 to $20,000. It can be identify theft, fraudulent use of a credit card," Kitchens said.
It also includes promoting gambling, car break-ins, and burglary. Those are some of the crimes posted daily on Stolen Stuff Hawaii.
"We've seen a massive increase. Just this year alone has been really nuts," Kitchens said.
Those who supported the bill argued that bail unfairly affects those who can't afford to pay it, and that it increases the number of people in our jails, which taxpayers ultimately pay for.
"There's always a sentiment you know we're going to capture these guys but they're going to get released again and they're going to go and do more crime. And this is just opening that door up even wider now," Kitchens said.
State lawmakers passed House Bill 1567 on Tuesday, and sent it to Gov. Ige on Wednesday for his consideration.
"You know when it comes down to it are we for the criminals or are we for our community?" Kitchens asked.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.