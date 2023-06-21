Stolen Merrie Monarch medals, electronics recovered in Hilo; 2 suspects arrested

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police say they have recovered the Merrie Monarch medals that were stolen from the Merrie Monarch office in Hilo. Two men have also been arrested in connection with the burglary.
The burglary happened some time between 10 a.m. Sunday, June 18, and 7 a.m. Monday, June 19, according to investigators.
In all, eight Merrie Monarch Royal Court medals were taken along with electronics valued at about $2,700. It was originally reported that 12 medals were taken but police say only eight were determined to be missing.
On Tuesday, police responded to a trespassing call at a vacant business in the 300 block of Hualani Street in Hilo just after 9 a.m. When officers arrived they found two mean, 36-year-old Dayson Eblacas of Ewa Beach and and 30-year-old Makua Amituanai of Pahoa. Both men were arrested for first-degree criminal trespass.
Later on Tuesday, investigators got a warrant to search the vacant business where the men were arrested. Inside officers found the stolen Merrie Monarch medals, numerous electronic devices, and clothing. Investigators did not say if all of the recovered items came from the Merrie Monarch office or if the men are suspected of additional burglaries.
Eblacas and Amituanai remain in jail at the East Hawaii Detention Center. Additional charges are expected to be filed. Police say they are still investigating the Merrie Monarch burglary and more arrests.
Anyone with information about the Merrie Monarch burglary, or about the suspects, is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.