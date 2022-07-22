 Skip to main content
Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt for defying January 6 committee subpoena

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon at federal court in Washington, DC. A federal jury has found former Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack.

 Jose Luis Magana/AP

A federal jury has found former Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack.

The conviction is a victory for the House January 6 select committee as it continues to seek the cooperation of reluctant witnesses in its historic investigation. It is also a victory for the Justice Department, which is under intense scrutiny for its approach to matters related to the January 6 attack.

CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Rachel Janfaza contributed to this report.

