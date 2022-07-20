Stabbing on H3 now a murder investigation after victim dies | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Jul 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE 10 p.m. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The investigation into the stabbing on the H3 freeway has turned into a murder case after the victim died at the hospital.A woman died after allegedly being stabbed by a 30-year-old man while driving near the Aikahi area. A man has been arrested.Police arrested the suspect after a brief manhunt, after he fled the vehicle of the alleged attack. Westbound lanes remain closed near Aikahi. ORIGINAL STORY: HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder that happened on the H3 freeway near Aikahi. Police units first responded to the scene at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday. A 30-year-old man was arrested for second-degree attempted murder on a woman while in a vehicle. Crime & Courts Oahu man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking conviction By Matthew Nuttle A manhunt to arrest the suspect brought a large police presence to the scene. Both the victim and suspect were hospitalized. The woman is in critical condition and the man is in serious condition.The H3 freeway lanes in the townbound direction near Aikahi are still closed.This story is developing. Please check back with KITV4 for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Armory theft concerns critics Updated Mar 14, 2022 Video CrimeStoppers: 22 year old arrested for failure to comply with terms of probation Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Todd Crandell completes his 94th Ironman triathlon Updated Jun 6, 2022 Crime & Courts A Year in Review: Looking back on the Top Stories of 2021 Updated Dec 31, 2021 Crime & Courts Former Maui police officer pleads guilty to attempted child enticement Updated Apr 24, 2022 Crime & Courts Ala Moana sex assault case moves forward despite motion to dismiss Updated Mar 11, 2022 Recommended for you