Security guard who died after downtown Honolulu attack, remembered for always putting others first

One family said their goodbyes today, after a tragic and unexpected attack in downtown Honolulu earlier this month.
57-year-old Michael Stubbs was attacked while on duty as a security guard at Pioneer Plaza. His son Erik Stubbs spoke with KITV4 just hours after Michael's passing Thursday.
Police say that Michael asked a man to leave the property, and was allegedly hit on the head with a metal flask.
Police say the person who was initially arrested for attempted murder in the case was misidentified by a witness, and has since been released.
The suspect remains on the loose tonight.
"It's a lot. It's a lot for someone to go through and it was very fast," says Erik. "When something like this happens, I don't think anyone is really ready to deal with this kind of situation."
Erik Stubbs described his dad as a kind, loving, thoughtful, and sarcastic man.
"He's stubborn a lot of the time. It would make sense that his last name is Stubbs."
"On top of that, he's very brave. I noticed that he's always the kind of person to put himself in a situation for his family and basically anybody that he cares about."
He was a father of two boys and two stepdaughters.
Erik described his dad as religious: he went to church every Sunday.
"Although he would always try to get us to go to church and we never really went, I always respected that. Because it meant that he had morals. It meant that he had strong foundation, and he had good principals. I always knew that with everything he did, he did his best, and he did it with love."
Erik spoke to his dad a few days before he died, and spent his final moments by his side.
"He took his last breath. It was probably the hardest time of my life."
"If this guy does not pay for what he did, then who will? Because a the end of the day, somebody has to pay for this. I'm trying my best to move with love but at the same time, justice needs to be served."
"It's crazy to think that the last time you hug somebody thinking that they're going to make a living to support their family, support themselves and their livelihood, they may never walk in that door again," says Elizabeth Lansing, Michael's stepdaughter.