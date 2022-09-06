 Skip to main content
Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman at home

Investigators say Colby Ryan allegedly raped the victim as she continued to plead for him to stop and tried to push him off.

 KPHO/KTVK

    PHOENIX (KPHO) -- Police say the son of Lori Vallow was arrested over the weekend after allegedly raping a woman as she told him to stop at her Mesa home. Colby Ryan, 26, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday.

