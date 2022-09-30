Some parents advocate for children to carry narcan in schools

HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Health officials and parents are advocating for students to carry Narcan in schools - the drug that counters the adverse effects of opioid overdoses.
This comes as Fentanyl remains an issue on the Big Island.
Parent advocate, Tatiana Fernandez said she's called every school on the Big Island and asked them to offer courses to students on how to use Narcan. This is in addition to the nurses and teachers who carry it and keep it handy.
Their goal is to have this in place before a fentanyl incident happens at their children’s schools.
"If any form of fentanyl gets into our schools, it will spread in large amounts. Many kids are not aware of this and could accidentally take some from their peers. We need to talk more about Narcan to children, especially to children whose parents aren’t aware of the dangerous drug,” said Fernandez.
Health experts say 1 person overdoses from fentanyl every 11 days on the Big Island - calling this an epidemic.
Narcan can help, while it restores breathing within two minutes according to the CDC.
"Narcan is harmless to anybody but it’s super helpful to someone experiencing an overdose of opioids. However, this is a drug so there are policies the Department of Education is reviewing. I think it’s a matter of time until our schools are carrying Narcan," said Dr. Alameda, vice president at Hawaii Island Community Health Center.
If you or the people around you use drugs – it is recommended you know how to respond to a possible overdose. There are many resources here in Hawaii if you need help, including a 24 hour support line.
Reporter/MMJ
Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate.
