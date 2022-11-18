Some defense attorneys disagree with Hawaii Supreme Court decision on detaining criminals

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 945 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 637 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Heeia and
Fort Shafter. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Halawa, Kaneohe, Aiea,
Kahaluu, Salt Lake, Waiahole, Manoa, Maunawili, Pearl City,
Waikane, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Fort Shafter, Heeia,
Nuuanu and Iwilei.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 945 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Defense attorneys in Hawaii are concerned about the recent state Supreme Court Decision which says people arrested for felonies and other crimes can be detained while prosecutors seek an indictment against them.
Steve Nichols, the public defender for Scott Deangelo, said it is unjust that many defendants have to spend an extended amount of time in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Facility (OCCC).
“The state of [OCCC] is unlivable. Hearing about it is doesn’t compare to what it looks like in person. There are bunk beds for two people but there are others sleeping under the bed as well as people by the toilet. For people that aren’t even charged, it is even more unfair for them to stay there,” said Nichols.
Prosecutors now have up to 60 days for an indictment. Currently, 130 cases are affected and 92 of the defendants are in custody.
Some defense attorneys said this is borderline unconstitutional and gives prosecutors the upper hand.
"This sends a wrong message to the prosecutors, whether it’s the Attorney General or county prosecutors. They are basically saying you can drop the ball and not worry about it. This is unfair to the defendants that are sitting in custody waiting to be charged at the pleasure of the prosecutors," said Myles Breiner, criminal defense attorney.
However, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm disagrees. Alm said this decision protects both defendants' rights and also looks at public safety. He said the 92 people that are detained are facing murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping charges. He strongly believes those defendants pose an immediate threat.
“It’s a limited exception to the 48-hour rule. Part of that is because a district court judge already heard the case and found probable cause. The person is being detained while new charges are brought in. This is the Hawaii rule subpoena procedure that has been in place for years,” said Alm.
Alm said he is confident that this change is temporary and that he believes the legislature is going to amend the statute as soon as they convene.