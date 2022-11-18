 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 637 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Heeia and
Fort Shafter. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Halawa, Kaneohe, Aiea,
Kahaluu, Salt Lake, Waiahole, Manoa, Maunawili, Pearl City,
Waikane, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Fort Shafter, Heeia,
Nuuanu and Iwilei.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 945 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Some defense attorneys disagree with Hawaii Supreme Court decision on detaining criminals

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Corrections Officer Seal

Defense attorneys in Hawaii are concerned about the recent state Supreme Court Decision which says people arrested for felonies and other crimes can be detained while prosecutors seek an indictment against them.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Defense attorneys in Hawaii are concerned about the recent state Supreme Court Decision which says people arrested for felonies and other crimes can be detained while prosecutors seek an indictment against them.

Steve Nichols, the public defender for Scott Deangelo, said it is unjust that many defendants have to spend an extended amount of time in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Facility (OCCC).

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred