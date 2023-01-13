Sketch released of suspect wanted in connection with sex assault at Waikiki Beach

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a girl in the ocean near Waikiki Beach on Monday.
The alleged incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the ocean near the Honolulu Police Department substation at Waikiki Beach.
The victims, who are sisters, told police that they were out swimming when a man approached and told them he saw turtles further out into the ocean and offered to take them to see the turtles.
The two girls held onto the man as he swam out further into the ocean. While guiding the girls to where “the turtles” were, the man sexually assaulted the younger sister and swam away. Authorities did not identify the age of the victims.
A composite sketch of the suspect was made based off the victims’ description.
The suspect is described as being an Asian man in his 30s or 40s. He had short black hair with some graying and a black stubbly beard. Police say he had a medium to heavy build with a brown skin complexion and acne scars on his back. The man was last seen wearing black surf shorts.
If you recognize this man or if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.