SHOPO's board holds off on monthly allowance increase following criticism

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After receiving a lot of criticism for giving themselves significant raises, the state board of directors for the Hawaii police officers union temporarily suspended its monthly allowances pending the outcome of a vote.
In a letter to its members, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) on Friday said it took the following actions:
Revert the monthly allowance rate back to the 2011 levels until the SHOPO membership approves any allowance increase.
Immediately suspend the payment of any monthly allowances until the membership votes on the allowance issue.
Remove the membership voter turnout threshold for qualifying a vote of 50%+1 of the membership.
This move comes a day after the board held a meeting for its members, and the meeting got heated at times with members criticizing the board for its actions.
SHOPO president Bobby Cavaco told its members in a video on Friday: "This morning, the state board had its monthly meeting, and we continued the discussion based off of the feedback that we got from all of you last night. And I must say I believe that the state board, including myself, could've done a better job on how we rolled this out to you folks.
"We should've gotten your input about this issue and myself being the leader of this organization I take full responsibility for that. We should've got your input before implementation of an increase to the monthly allowance."
Since 2011, the president of SHOPO has received $1,400 as a monthly allowance. The board decided last month to raise that to $6,000 per month.
The vice president's monthly allowance went from $800 to $5,000 per month. The secretary and treasurer went from $800 to $4,000 per month. The chapter chairs went from $800 to $3,000 per month.
The director at-large went from $600 to $1,500 per month, and the vice chair's allowance remained the same at $500 per month.
SHOPO's board said it plans to hold the vote within the next several weeks. There are three options -- either leave the monthly allowances the same as the were before, or increase them to what the board approved last month, or an option that's in between.
"We believe that this is in the best interest of you folks, the membership that we serve. We are one family, we need to bring everybody together and we need to move forward, and we are looking forward to your input on this issue," Cavaco said.
