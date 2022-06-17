SHOPO leaders to be placed on restrictive duty following extortion claims

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two high-ranking officials with the Hawaii police officers union will be placed on restrictive duty in connection with an extortion investigation from an incident in January 2022, Honolulu Police officials confirm.
State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) Union President Robert Cavaco and Vice President Stephen Keogh were identified in a civil lawsuit brought by former SHOPO executive David Hallums.
A copy of the civil suit is included at the bottom of this article.
Hallums claims Cavaco and Keogh of falsely accused him of stealing union travel funds and blackmailed him to resign.
Cavaco and Keogh issued the following joint statement on the allegations:
“Desperate people do desperate things and these untruthful allegations that triggered this misdemeanor-level investigation are the ultimate act of desperation by an individual who was using SHOPO dues to enrich himself. This is also an attempt to stifle the new direction that SHOPO has taken since the last board was voted out. That new direction is to end the go-along-get-along representation of our members’ interests and to strongly advocate for improved wages, benefits, and working conditions so that we may recruit and retain the best and the brightest to keep our Islands safe. We will not back down, and the lies will be exposed.”
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.