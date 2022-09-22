 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 526 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Nanakuli
and Maili. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waianae, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa
Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Koolina, Campbell Industrial Park,
Kalaeloa Airport and Makaha.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 830 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Sex offender registrations increasing in Hawaii

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials at Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center said the number of registered sex offenders in Hawaii increased a little since last year.

Convicted sex offenders are required to register in-person at the Hawaii State Attorney General’s – and provide their home address, car information and place of employment.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred