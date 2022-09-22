Sex offender registrations increasing in Hawaii

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 526 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Nanakuli
and Maili. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waianae, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa
Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Koolina, Campbell Industrial Park,
Kalaeloa Airport and Makaha.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 830 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials at Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center said the number of registered sex offenders in Hawaii increased a little since last year.
Convicted sex offenders are required to register in-person at the Hawaii State Attorney General’s – and provide their home address, car information and place of employment.
Currently, there are more than 3,000 register sex offenders in the state. 30 of them involve sex abuse of a minor, according to research by Safehomeorg.com.
Honolulu County has the highest number of sex offenders.
Some experts said now is the time to address what constitutes as a sex crime.
“There are people who prey on children and/or teenagers. In Hawaii, you cannot have sex with a with a 14-year-old or 15-year-old if you’re more than five years older than them. We’re closing that gap. Society has myths about how it’s ok for older boys to have sex with girls,” said Sheryl Sunia, department chair of Public Service at Hawaii Pacific University.
Sunia also said Hawaii lawmakers once introduced a bill that would have made it illegal for a foster parent or someone in a position of trust to have sex with a minor - even if it is consensual, however the measure failed.
There are several mobile apps that track registered sex offenders. Apps include their charges, which and how many offenders live near you as well as updated photos of them.