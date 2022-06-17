"Sends a clear message" | Hilo man sentenced to 10-year prison term for selling meth, firearms offenses

HILO (KITV4) - A Hilo man was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for charges related to possession and distribution of methamphetamine and a firearms offense.
Elijah Mahaulu, 26, was charged from an alleged incident on November 10, 2020 in Panaewa on Awa Street.
Mahaulu entered guilty pleas for the charges on March 14, 2022, including Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree, Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree, and Permits to Acquire.
The drug charges are class B felonies, which carry a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.
“Mahaulu was a full-fledged drug dealer with absolutely no regard for the law or his children, who slept in the bed near the closet housing his drug stash. He had thousands of dollars in his possession,” argued Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elyssa Correia Keltner, who handled prosecution of the case and argued for the maximum ten year prison term. “This was money he received from selling poison to members of our community.”
“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those who distribute dangerous narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, and poison our community, that no matter if you have a limited criminal history, you will still be held accountable for your actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
“It’s time that law enforcement, prosecutors, and our community unite to work together to take back Hawaii Island and make it a safer and better place to live.”
After posting $172,000 in November 2020, Mahaulu was out of custody. but taken into custody immediately to serve his sentence.
