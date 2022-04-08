Senator said arrest of head trainer at PSD was long time in coming

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How did this happen? Who dropped the ball? Those are some of the questions being asked after the arrest of Marte Martinez -- the head of training for the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD).
Martinez is accused of lying to the Hawaii Labor Relations Board and lying about her educational background to get promoted. She's now charged with 14 counts including perjury, which is a felony.
PSD said it closed its internal investigation into Martinez three years ago, but the criminal investigation stayed open. Despite that, Martinez remained on the job.
Investigators with the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General arrested Martinez at her office in Iwilei on Thursday morning.
The arrest came as a surprise, according to Martinez's attorney Myles Breiner.
But Sen. Clarence Nishihara said he wasn't surprised. He's the chair of the Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs.
"It was long time in coming," Nishihara said.
Nishihara blames it on the past leadership at PSD, specifically former director Nolan Espinda.
"Personally I think the one who dropped the ball is if the department in this case was under Nolan, it's kind of hard to go to the department and get him to do the right thing when the head of, the director was not doing the right thing anyway," Nishihara said.
Nishihara said he raised concerns to PSD about Martinez back in 2019.
"And I asked did you check on it and I was assured that the person in charge of checking it did that, and I seriously doubted that they did that because they kind of did a whitewash on the whole thing," Nishihara said.
KITV4 asked PSD who's responsible to vet the credentials of the training staff?
PSD spokesperson Toni Schwartz replied: "It depends on how the recruitment is posted. If it is external recruitment, then the Department of Human Resources and Development vet the applications. If it is internal recruitment, then the vetting of applications falls under PSD."
KITV4 asked PSD how many people has Martinez trained at PSD and what happens now that it appears she was not qualified to train?
Schwartz replied: "Martinez is qualified to train in firearms based on her trainings and work experience."
"That does leave it open for discussion whether or not if she improperly was hired and improperly given the authority and did the training and all of that the people who received the training could make the argument that they were improperly trained," Nishihara said.
KITV4 asked PSD how will this affect pending civil cases regarding use of force?
Schwartz replied: "PSD, in coordination with its legal counsel, will review civil cases on a case-by-case basis."
Nishihara said he is worried that there could be lawsuits that come out of this that could cost taxpayers big bucks.
"You take the money away then it's monies that won't go to education, that won't go to other kinds of things, and services that they should probably go to," Nishihara said.
When asked what they as lawmakers can do to try to prevent this from happening again, Nishihara replied: "Well I think like everything in life you got to have good people sitting in the positions where they have the authority or responsibility to do the right thing, and if they don't there's very little you can do."
When asked what changes PSD has been made so this won’t happen again, Schwartz replied: "The Department reserves comment until the outcome of the pending criminal investigation and possible legal proceedings have concluded."
Martinez was released after posting $11,000 bail. She's scheduled to be in court next Thursday, April 14.
Breiner said his client will plead not guilty. He also said Martinez is now on paid leave.