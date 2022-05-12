Security guard dies after downtown Honolulu attack, remembered for putting others first

(HONOLULU) KITV4 -- 57-year-old Michael Stubbs, a security guard who was attacked while on duty last Tuesday in downtown Honolulu, died from his injuries on Thursday.
"It's a lot for someone to go through and it was very fast," said Stubbs' son Erik. "When something like this happens, I don't think anyone is really ready to deal with this kind of situation."
Police said Stubbs was hit on the head with a metal flask, after asking a man to leave the Pioneer Plaza.
HPD said the person who was initially arrested for attempted murder in the case was misidentified by a witness, and released.
The suspect remains on the loose.
"If this guy does not pay for what he did, then who will?" said Erik. "Because at the end of the day, somebody has to pay for this. I'm trying my best to move with love but at the same time, justice needs to be served."
Stubbs passed away in the hospital Thursday afternoon, surrounded by his family.
"He took his last breath. It was probably the hardest time of my life," said Erik.
Erik describes his dad as kind, loving, thoughtful, and stubborn.
"It would make sense that his last name is Stubbs," he laughed. "On top of that, he's very brave. I noticed that he's always the kind of person to put himself in a situation for his family and basically anybody that he cares about."
The father of two boys, and two stepdaughters, Stubbs was a religious man who went to church every Sunday.
"Although he would always try to get us to go to church and we never really went, I always respected that. Because it meant that he had morals. It meant that he had strong foundation, and he had good principals. I always knew that with everything he did, he did his best, and he did it with love."
Stubbs' stepdaughter, Elizabeth Lansing, said some type of change is needed to prevent more incidents like this from happening.
"It's crazy to think that the last time you hug somebody thinking that they're going to make a living to support their family, support themselves and their livelihood, they may never walk in that door again," she said.