Security advisory sent out in downtown to ask residents to stay alert

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A downtown business issued a security advisory after an unknown man aggressively approached a female state employee. She was able to escape to a nearby office building and call police.
She was walking alone on Alakea Street.
Some business owners said they want to see a stronger security presence downtown - like an officer on every other block. Despite the high number of crimes in downtown, business owner Brian Han said foot traffic is increasing.
"There is a lot of homeless folks that are coming in to either start an argument or get something cheaper. We just have to be professional about it. Call the cops or call the security if you need to. As an owner, don’t ask your employee to encounter any issues," said Han.
As a resident of downtown, he also said more people are moving in which makes the need for increased security even greater.
However, some security officials said they are on top of making sure everyone is safe by escorting employees to bus stops and their offices.
“There are cameras on us too so we know we are safe. We also feel safer when we are helping people in and out of downtown,” said Mildred Serrano, patrol officer at Allied Universal Security.
A valet driver at Ampco System Parking said the company is beefing up security at the parking garage since it serves as public and residential parking in downtown.
These alerts also come after a security guard was murdered in downtown a few months ago.