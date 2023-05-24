 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second suspected shooter arrested in connection with deadly altercation in Makaha | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
Makaha Beach Park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Makaha over the weekend.

According to the Honolulu Police arrest logs, 20-year-old Waylen Armstrong-Ke’a was arrested Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two weapons charges. 

Teen suspect in deadly Makaha shooting charged with murder; 2 teen girls also arrested
Murder of Makaha teen stirring gun violence debate

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred