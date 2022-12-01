Second-degree murder suspect turns himself in, after man dies in Ewa Beach shooting | UPDATE

UPDATE 8:30 p.m. - Officials confirm that 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala turned himself in to Honolulu Police Thursday evening. He is currently in custody.
UPDATE 7:00 p.m. - Honolulu Crimestoppers have released details on the suspect at large in a second degree murder investigation, after a man was shot dead in Ewa Beach early Thursday morning.
Patrick Tuputala, 34, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting on Puamaole Street, that left a 57-year-old dead.
Tuputala is described at 5'10", 240 lbs, wearing a black, long sleeve jacket and red and black athletic shorts. He was driving a 2013 silver Kia Rio, with a license plate RWW 504.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 or Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300 immediately.
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Ewa Beach, Thursday morning.
Honolulu Police officers were called out to a reported aggravated assault at the Palm Villas apartment complex in the 91-1300 block of Puamaeole Street just after 8:30 a.m.
When first responders arrived they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken from the scene in critical condition and later died at the hospital.
Police have only identified the victim as a 57-year-old man. They say he was a building manager at the complex.
Witnesses said they heard the victim and suspect arguing in the parking lot and then heard three or four gunshots.
Police say the suspect shot the victim and then drove off in a gray or white, small-sized sedan. The suspect is described as being a white man between the ages of 40 and 50. He was wearing a jacket at the time of the shooting.
