Second degree assault suspect on the loose, stabbing suspect in serious condition By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Jul 27, 2023 Updated Jul 27, 2023 HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An assault suspect accused of stabbing a man in Iwilei is on the loose. HPD reports a 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old man Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m., during an argument. The victim then ran into the Punawai Rest Stop for help.Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition.HPD is now investigating the crime as a second-degree assault.If you know where the suspect is or have any information on this attack, call Honolulu police.