Scammers selling fake jewelry bilk Oahu kupuna out of thousands of dollars

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waipahu resident Jill Marchan says a couple selling fake jewelry scammed her mother-in-law.
She said the scammers were driving along Kahuwai street – going door-to-door offering a bag of what they called real gold jewelry in exchange for money.
"A check was offered to them and they said they couldn't take a check, they needed cash. So they asked my family member to drive them to the bank, which unfortunately happened. The family member jumped into the car and drove them to the bank and gave them a lot of money in exchange for jewelry that was not real,” said Marchan.
Marchan says her mother in law pulled out $4,000.
"The cops said there is nothing they can do because the money was given to them willingly," Marchan said.
She says she posted this experience on Stolen Stuff Hawaii Facebook and dozens of residents said their grandparents were also scammed or at least approached the same way.
A Kalihi resident who wished not to be identified said her grandfather was also a victim who she believes to be by the same people.
"He was walking home and said a couple with a baby in a white SUV pulled up by him and begged him to buy their gold. My papa was not aware and believed their fake story -- that they needed money to feed her their baby. He wanted to help them and handed over the $3,000 he was supposed to use for a security deposit.
Both families said they reached out to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and the officers said there is nothing they can do but to warn the public.
"This is a dangerous situation where they target our kupuna. They target those that are kind and easily gullible," said Michael Kitchens, admin of Stolen Stuff Hawaii Facebook.
Kitchens says these scammers are not Hawaii residents. He said the last time these instances were reported at this rate was in 2019 – and said victims were cheated out of more than $100,000.