Saskatchewan mass stabbing victims range in age from 23 to 78 years old

The 10 victims of the mass stabbing in Canada on Sunday range in age from 23 to 78 years old and all but one are from the Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation, according to authorities.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service and Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police provided names and ages of the victims in a statement Wednesday but declined to confirm the relationships between them. Six of the victims share the last name Burns, two share the last name Head, and one shares the last name of the two suspects in the attacks.

CNN's Paula Newton, Tina Burnside, Chuck Johnston, Michelle Watson and Cara Lynn Clarkson contributed to this report.

